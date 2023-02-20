Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV of the Texas A&M men’s basketball team was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday, Feb. 20, for his efforts in the maroon and white’s victories over Arkansas and Missouri.
The Dallas native paced the Aggies with 18 points, four assists and two steals in their 62-56 win over the Razorbacks on Feb. 15 at Reed Arena. Taylor added three rebounds as well and connected on three of five 3-point attempts in 34 minutes of play. Taking on the Tigers in Columbia, Mo., on Feb. 18, he led the way with 21 points, six assists and two steals in a 69-60 triumph. Taylor made three of 5 shots from beyond the arc once again, while also nailing all ten of his free throws to remain the conference’s top shooter from the charity stripe at 85.4%.
Starting in 25 of the team’s 27 matchups this season, Taylor is A&M’s leading scorer at 15.6 points per game. He boasts a 41% field goal percentage, including 37.3% from 3-point range. Taylor joins junior forward Julius Marble as the second Aggie to earn SEC Player of the Week honors this year.
