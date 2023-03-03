Last time in Reed Arena
The 2022-23 season has been the Texas A&M basketball program’s best conference start in more than 40 years, since 1980, when the Aggies were members of the Southwest Conference.
What is even more impressive is not just their performance in conference play, but also their performance inside the walls of Reed Arena. The No. 24 team in the nation has won eight straight games inside Reed Arena, hosting a 14-1 overall record in College Station, 8-0 in conference play.
Before any hands were raised during the press conference, A&M coach Buzz Williams wanted the chance to thank the 12th Man and the thousands of supporters that have supported the program since the start of the season.
“Thank you to the students, the former students, the community season ticket holders over the last, for sure, the last month and a half,” Williams said. “I think that their support and your energy have completely changed the environment in Reed Arena. It's become a distinct home court advantage and we appreciate it … to be able to come to work on game day and have that level of support's been phenomenal.”
However, Williams wanted to remind the 12th Man what it means to be an A&M student and the principles that come with it.
“I know tomorrow's a big day,” Williams said. “I'm saying this with the right tone of voice and with the right intent of heart. I think it's really important that all of our energy, all of our signs, all of our words, all of our actions are very supportive of our players, that's it. Some of the things that are going on that we can't control, the coverage, some of the things that are happening in other arenas. I don't think that that reflects the core values of Texas A&M.”
Senior day
On Saturday, March 4, A&M will honor graduate guard Dexter Dennis in his final home game of the regular season. The big question, however, is whether or not the 12th Man will get to witness Dennis play his final collegiate game in College Station.
Dennis sprained his knee in the middle of the Mississippi State game on Saturday, Feb. 25, but continued to play until the final buzzer. This resulted in him missing out on the 69-61 win against Ole Miss on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Williams said the decision on playing the Wichita State transfer will be decided come game time.
“Dexter [Dennis] sprained his knee and his rehab and seems to be doing fine,” Williams said. “Just step by step, but I think he will be fine. Today’s an important day … it just depends on how today goes.”
Beware of the freshman
32nd in the country in points per game with 19.6, 12 games with over 20 points, four games with over 30 points and now a potential lottery pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA draft, freshman forward Brandon Miller will look to conquer one more SEC opponent and add on to his already impressive resume.
“He's very comfortable with the ball in his hands,” Williams said. “He's a plus-40% 3-point shooter. His catch-and-shoot percentage is at 49%. Off the bounce, he shoots 33% from behind the three. Those are stellar numbers with somebody of that size.”
From a player perspective, sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV said he respects the game and is ready for the SEC showdown on Saturday.
“He’s a phenomenal player,” Taylor said. “We just need to try and slow him down. He has high-volume shots and he gets a lot of shots up. He has the green light. So we just need to slow him down and make him take uncomfortable shots.”
Unfortunately for the Aggies, Miller isn’t the only guy who can shoot from deep. Alabama brings with them four other players that have been given the same “green light” and love to play at a fast pace. In order to slow down the Crimson Tide, Taylor said they’ve been working on transition defense in practice.
“Alabama is a really talented and gifted team. They play really fast. We need to try and control the pace and bend it our way. Continue to do things that have helped us this year such as grab offensive rebounds, get to the free throw line and just try to slow the game down and make them play our game … If we can slow them down and make it a halfcourt game, it’s going our way.”
Really comfortable making decisions with the ball and they have multiple guys. Everybody on their team can shoot … they're gonna play with a minimum of four shooters on the floor at all times. Because 50% of their shots come from 3, they're averaging 30 3s per game.”
