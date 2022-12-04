The Texas A&M women’s swim and dive team finished off its final competition of 2022 with a 156-101 win over the Rice Owls as the Aggies had top finishes in 11 out of 14 events on Saturday, Dec. 3 inside of the Rec Center Natatorium.
A&M started off the matchup with its first top finish in the 200 medley after juniors Jordan Buechler, Charlotte Longbottom, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek swam for a 1:41.17 time. The maroon and white continued filling the top places as they competed in the 1,000 free where junior Abby Grottle (10:01.94), freshmen Duru Tanriverdi (10:02.25) and Rachel Love (10:04.63) finished in the top three.
Theall and Stepanek kept dominating throughout the day as the former finished first in both the butterfly 100 (53.61) and 200 (2:01.28). Meanwhile, Stepanek took the top spots in the 50 (23.14) and 200 (1:47.95) freestyle events. The Aggies also took all three top spots in the 100 breast as Longbottom finished first (1:02.87) followed by junior Bobbi Kennett (1:02.99) and senior Caroline Theil (1:03.74).
Sophomore Aviv Barzelay took second in both the 100 (55.67) and 200 (1:59.30) backstroke events while fellow sophomore Joelle Reddin finished first in the 200 breast with a time of 2:15.91. The 500 free event saw another Aggie at the top as freshman Giulia Goerigk swam a time of 4:56.05. Right after, Goerigk helped A&M finish in first for the 200-IM as she clocked in at 2:02.48 while Theil (2:04.34), Reddin (2:05.58) and sophomore Alice Marini (2:07.91) took the next three spots.
The Aggies closed off the meet with a first-place finish in the 400 free relay as graduate Mollie Wright, freshman Manita Sathianchokwisan, Theall and Buechler swam for a 3:25.54 time.
A&M will continue its season after the New Year in a dual meet against the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. in Auburn, Ala.
