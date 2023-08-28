On Monday, Aug. 28, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher announced sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman would be the starter in the team’s opener against New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Weigman beat out redshirt sophomore Max Johnson for the job after starting in four games at the end of the 2022 season. In five appearances, Weigman completed 73 out of 132 passes attempted for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.
ESPN named Weigman a freshman All-American in 2022 and led his team to a 38-23 victory in the final game against No. 6 LSU. Weigman completed 12 of his 18 attempted passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the game against the SEC West champions.
