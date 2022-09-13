“I’m very disappointed in how we played and how we did,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. “We had opportunities to win the game and should’ve played much better in the game.”
After not receiving its desired outcome on Saturday, Sept. 10, A&M football has to reevaluate its current depth chart and looks to make some significant changes before its Week 3 matchup on Sept. 17.
Fisher and several players visited with the media following the upset loss and answered some questions regarding the next steps to getting back on track.
Here’s what we learned:
Trust in the system
On Sept. 10, the 12th Man witnessed a lackadaisical offense in its efforts to score against an opponent many deemed to be a mere stepping stone to the Fightin’ Farmers.
When placing blame, many pointed their fingers at the Longview quarterback at the helm of the Aggie offense. Sophomore Haynes King looked disorientated for the majority of the 18 minutes in which the offense took the field.
Could it be the system? Fisher believes the playbook is certainly not the issue.
“Our guys know exactly what they’re doing,” Fisher said. “Everybody says it’s the quarterback room, but those mistakes they were ready to do some things right and we missed a block, got a route too deep or they cover a guy and get the next guy. They can see it, do it and we had throws to be made and we missed some throws.”
Senior wide receiver Ainias Smith sides with his coach and believes the team has the necessary tools to be successful under Fisher’s game plan.
“It’s definitely unique,” Smith said. “We got a lot of playmakers out on the field. Just being able to use different people in different spots and whatnot to get mismatches. I’ll definitely say it’s a playbook that can definitely work for us. It’s a matter of everyone executing their job and doing what is right.”
Too expensive
So, what is the issue?
Smith and Fisher saw eye-to-eye when discussing the current playbook being operated by the offense. However, when discussing the root of this mayhem, the answer was inconsistent throughout the press conference.
Fisher said the lack of experience on the offensive side of the ball was the issue.
“I think we have very young players,” Fisher said. “Last year we had a freshman center, this year we have another freshman center. You have a left guard, left tackle that’s young. Quarterbacks in both years, they’re both still first-time starting young players. We have to make sure we get those guys executing.”
As for the players, the inability to ‘buy in’ as a collective unit has been an obstacle from the start.
“Guys could buy in more as a whole,” senior defensive back Demani Richardson said. “I feel like guys are starting to get on board. I feel like it can be more of a significant number of players.”
No matter the problem, the most important thing now is to show consistency and get back on track in the upcoming weeks, Smith said.
“It’s very important, and that’s the most important thing that we need for our team to be successful,” Smith said. “If nobody is on track we’re not going to be able to get the things we want to accomplish.”
Looking forward
With the loss now in the rearview mirror, the Aggies now host a more competitive and talented team in No. 13 Miami coming to College Station on Sept. 17.
Junior guard Layden Robinson said the team has been in the film room training for its Week 3 matchup following the loss to Appalachian State.
“This team woke up and was on time for everything the next day,” Robinson said. “That shows the commitment from everybody just saying, ‘Hey, we got to get back together and get on our stuff.’”
The good thing about hitting rock bottom? There’s only one way to go from there.
“It’s time to regroup, cooperate and don’t let this loss define us,” Smith said. “It’s only up from here, so we have to keep going up.”
As for their game plan against the Hurricanes, Fisher said all phases must be ready to come out and perform.
“You got to get guys in the box, tackle well in space and get them in third and long, then their quarterback is really dynamic, their tight end is dynamic, the receivers can play,” Fisher said. “You’re going to have to play a complete football game and get off the field and keep the ball on offense. We have to convert our third downs.”
