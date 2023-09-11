Junior defensive lineman Shemar Turner of the Texas A&M football team was arrested on Monday, Sept. 11, and charged with reckless driving for an incident in College Station on August 12, according to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.
The police report states Turner was seen driving his car 85 miles per hour on Wellborn Road, a busy road near the A&M campus with speed limits between 35 and 45 miles per hour. The report states Turner ran a red light, “accelerate[d] to a very high rate of speed“ and forced a “following vehicle to brake to avoid a collision.”
The reporting officer was “unable to safely overtake the vehicle,” resulting in Turner’s arrest a month later. The DeSoto native told officers he was late for a meeting and didn’t know how fast he was going nor the posted speed limit.
Turner posted a $3,000 bail on Monday and was released from the Brazos County Jail.
Turner has recorded four tackles with two sacks and a forced fumble through two games with the Aggies this season.
