The Texas A&M women’s golf team teed off its 2022-23 campaign this weekend in Pebble Beach, Calif. The three-day tournament spanned from Friday, Sept. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 4, and concluded with the Aggies placing in second behind Stanford.
The Aggies finished Day 1 tied for first place with Stanford, the reigning national champions, at 2-under 358. Senior Jennie Park shot a 6-under 66 and led the Aggies on Day 1. After Friday’s performance, head coach Gerrod Chadwell described Park as “in complete control and pick[ing] up where she left off at NCAAs last year.” Park’s birdies on holes 2 through 5 were huge for the Aggies in an incredible performance on the front nine.
Day 2 was not quite as stellar, with the Aggies shooting 4-over 364.
“We got off to a good start but weren’t clean on the back nine, and that was the difference between yesterday and today,” Chadwell said
The Aggies were nine strokes behind the reigning champs after Saturday, but ahead of third-place Oklahoma State by 14.
The Aggies claimed second place in the Cup after Sunday’s action. A 1-under 359 performance on Sunday meant they finished just 1-over par on the weekend. Park, A&M’s top performer of the weekend, finished with a 7-under 209 performance. A&M finished 11 strokes behind first-place Stanford but 15 ahead of Oklahoma State.
After a promising debut, Chadwell said he has high expectations for this year.
“We had a good showing, but we know that we have a lot to work on and improve on,” Chadwell said.
The Aggies will build on this weekend when they host The “Mo” Morial Invitational on Sept. 20 and 21.
