On Tuesday, Sept. 21 the Southeastern Conference released the official 2022 football schedule.
Every Southeastern Conference team will play eight conference football games, including six games against division opponents and two non-conference opponents. Texas A&M’s schedule features an easy start and faces tougher opponents later on.
The highlights of the maroon and white’s schedule include Kyle Field matchups against the University of Miami and the University of Florida.
Texas A&M’s schedule is as follows:
Week One — Sept. 3: Sam Houston at A&M
Week Two — Sept. 10: Appalachian State at A&M
Week Three — Sept. 17: Miami at A&M
Week Four — Sept. 24: Southwest Classic vs Arkansas at Arlington
Week Five — Oct. 1: A&M at Mississippi State
Week Six — Oct. 8: A&M at Alabama
Week Seven — Oct. 15: Bye week
Week Eight — Oct. 22: A&M at South Carolina
Week Nine — Oct. 29: Ole Miss at A&M
Week 10 — Nov. 5: Florida at A&M
Week 11 — Nov. 12: A&M at Auburn
Week 12 — Nov. 19: UMass at A&M
Week 13 — Nov. 26: LSU at A&M
Championship Week — Dec. 3: SEC Championship Game (Atlanta)
Also unique to A&M’s 2022 schedule is starting the season with three back-to-back home games including Miami, whom the Aggies haven’t faced off against since 2008.
