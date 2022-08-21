On Sunday, Aug. 21, Texas A&M senior golfer Sam Bennett won the 122nd United States Golf Association Amateur Championship at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.
Since 1895, the U.S. Amateur Championship has hosted the best amateur golfers across the country. Golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods have won the tournament and have gone on to have distinguished careers. Bennett is the first golfer from A&M to win this tournament.
The Madisonville native joins the names of the best in the game after he secured a 1-up victory against Georgia Southern golfer Ben Carr in the final rounds of the championship.
This added another award to Bennett’s already impressive resume. In 2021, he was named a PING First Team All-American, All-SEC First Team, a Ben Hogan Award semifinalist and the GCAA All-Nicklaus Team.
Bennett will join the rest of his team on Sunday, Sept. 11 as they travel to Wisconsin for the Badger Invitational.
