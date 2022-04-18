Train. Race. Win. Repeat.
From April 15-16, the Texas A&M track and field team competed against some of the best athletes in the nation in Gainesville, Fla., and brought back with them new records and some serious hardware.
Junior sprinter Charokee Young clocked in a 49.87 time in the women’s 400-meter run, a personal best for the Jamaica native.
"It's a huge run for Charokee [Young],” A&M coach Pat Henry said. “It's the best time in the world; what else can you say.”
This run made Young the second-fastest Aggie performer all-time in the 400-meter and ranks her the fourth fastest in collegiate history.
An Oregon native broke a 25-year-old school record in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.
Once held by Anjanette Kirkland at 12.74, fifth-year sprinter Kaylah Robinson broke the school record with a time of 12.71.
“For her to break a 25-year-old record is great,” Henry said. “She just keeps getting a little bit better as the weeks progress.”
Senior sprinter Deshae Wise moved up her ranking on the Aggies' all-time list to seventh with a time of 13.05 in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.
“Deshae [Wise] ran 13.05 today, and yesterday she ran 56.19 in the 400-meter hurdles and that’s our fourth-fastest time ever,” Henry said. “That puts her in a competitive position nationally, and before this weekend, she wasn’t.”
Junior Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete placed third in the women’s 800-meter run. The UNLV transfer clocked in a time of 2:03.16, which moved her to fourth on the Aggies' all-time list and sits her at No. 6 in the NCAA.
As for the field events, sophomore Lamara Distin took flight in the women’s high jump.
Distin cleared a 6-2.25/1.89 meter jump in the high jump, placing her on top of the podium.
The A&M track and field team travels to Waco for its next invitational to compete in the Michael Johnson Classic on April 22-23.
