Same city, different field, same result.
Just five days removed from playing one another in the Shriner Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park, the Aggies returned to H-Town for Game 2 of their non-consecutive season series against the Owls on Wednesday, March 8.
A&M left Reckling Park with another decisive victory against Rice, once again jumping out to an early lead and coasting the rest of the way. The Aggies put up a crooked number in the second inning, scoring four, and held on to their lead behind freshman LHP Justin Lamkin’s first career start.
Lamkin, who closed the Sunday night thriller against Texas Tech in the 16th inning, made his first ever collegiate start on Wednesday night. The left-hander showed out, going five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, and only allowed three hits.
“[Lamkin is] super competitive, he’s a strike thrower,” coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “He’s got a bright future for us. To see him pitch on full rest, I'm going to be excited to see that next Tuesday night.”
Junior LHP Brandyn Garcia and junior LHP Will Johnston closed out the next four innings for the Aggies, with the only run for Rice coming in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice groundout. Both pitchers in relief combined for five strikeouts and three hits. In total, all three left-handers held Rice hitters to a .182 BA, and only 1-9 with runners in scoring position.
“Other than Lamkin, the story of the night is Garcia,” Schlossnagle said. “Garcia has been a guy that has shown elite stuff in his career, and if he starts throwing up strikes, he’s got a wipeout breaking ball, he’s a weapon out of the bullpen.”
After going down in order to start the game, A&M’s bats quickly heated up. To start the second inning, senior 2B Austin Bost hit a single, which was immediately followed by another single from junior 1B Ryan Targac. A hit-by-pitch to freshman 3B Kaeden Kent loaded the bases with no outs, and senior RF Jordan Thompson would open the scoring with a one-run single.
Another single from freshman LF Jace LaViolette would bring in two more, and a double play hit by junior C JD Gregson would bring in one more, giving the Aggies a 4-0 advantage.
Bost continued his hot streak against the Owls. Bost, who was named to the Shriner Children’s College Classic All-Tournament Team last weekend, had two hits on the night, including a two-run double in the eight to stretch A&M’s lead to 6-1. The two runs driven in by Bost also tacked on two RBIs to his team-best 19 so far this season.
“[Austin has] had a few balls fall in, and he’s starting to get some confidence,” Schlossnagle said. “He’s swinging at good pitches, and stayed on the ball to right field a couple times. He’s a pull hitter, but if he can just stay on enough of them that way, then the ones he pulls will be fair and they’ll be base hits.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.