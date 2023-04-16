While Texas A&M baseball looked unstoppable in its two previous games against the University of Missouri, the script was completely flipped for the Aggies on Friday, April 16. The Tigers would leave College Station on a positive note, winning 13-5 against the maroon and white.
The juice was loose this Saturday as the two Southeastern Conference opponents had a combined seven home runs. This made for an enjoyable and exciting display for all the visiting fans who came to town for Family Weekend. Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park was packed with parents and their children enjoying the festivities of Aggieland.
A&M entrusted senior RHP Carson Lambert with the pitching responsibilities against the Tigers. However, Lambert did not have a good showing on the day. The Tigers began the scoring often and early. Two home runs in the top of the first gave them a boost of momentum. Fifth year 3B Luke Mann hit a solo home run to right and was followed by a 3-run homer by fifth year C Tre Morris.
While the score was 4-0 in favor of the Tigers, the Aggies would not stay down for long, as they would respond immediately in the bottom of the first inning. Junior 3B Trevor Werner was the Aggie to rise up as he hit a 2-run home run to left field.
This gave the Aggies a shot of momentum, and made the score 4-2 still trailing behind the Tigers. Werner was not done though, as he would homer again in the bottom of the third, bringing A&M within 4-3.
The top of the fourth inning saw the Tigers extend their lead even further. With the bases loaded, freshman LHP Justin Lamkin walked in a run. While Lamkin would be relieved of his pitching duties, the scoring was not over. Junior LHP Will Johnston came to the mound, and junior second baseman Trevor Austin hit a sacrifice fly to left field, followed by an unearned run to end the inning. The Tigers would grow their lead to 7-3.
A&M was in the fighting mood though, as in the bottom of the fifth, junior 1B Jack Moss homered to right field, adding a run for A&M.
With the score at 7-4, it appeared the Tigers were hungry for some revenge. They would get exactly what they wanted, as Mann would homer again in the top of the sixth, this one a two-run shot to right-center field.
Even though they were now up 9-4, the Tigers were not done feasting. In the top of the seventh with the bases loaded, sophomore RHP Chirs Cortez, on the mound for the Aggies, walked in another run. Then, to end the inning, Mann hit a bases-clearing double to earn three more runs for Mizzou, up 13-4.
With the game now firmly out of reach with maroon and white trailing by a score of 13-4, something positive would be good to build off of. Freshman LF Jace LaViolette hit a solo homer to left field, just over the fence and the Mizzou outfielder's glove for his 10th of the season.
A&M, with a record of 22 wins and 14 losses, dropped a 13-5 disappointing outcome to Mizzou, who improved its record to 22 wins and 13 losses. Lambert took the loss for the Aggies while junior RHP Austin Troesser got the win for the visiting Tigers.
“You've got to give credit to Missouri, but we're giving them free passes,” coach Jim Schlossnagle said. “We're walking seven and a half guys a game, scoring eight runs a game, and fielding .982 … We don't even give ourselves a chance.”
The Aggies will look to bounce back in a midweek game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers this Wednesday, April 19, at 6 p.m. at Olsen Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.