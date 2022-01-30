On Friday, Jan. 28, the Texas A&M men’s and women’s swim and dive teams hosted the Southern Methodist Mustangs in a dual meet. The Aggies dominated throughout the competition, making the senior night a special one.
No. 22 A&M women’s swimming and diving outperformed SMU from the beginning of the competition, winning the meet 174-114.
Senior Danielle Helper showed up big in the 200-meter freestyle with a first-place time of 1:50.25. Helper also took first place in the 100-meter butterfly and later teamed up with three other Aggies — freshman Aviv Barzelay, sophomore Jordan Buechler and junior Emma Stephenson — to take first place in the 200-meter freestyle relay.
On the boards, sophomore Payton Props led the way with a first-place win in the 1-meter dive. A&M senior Aimee Wilson finished in first place in the 3-meter dive with a score of 380.25.
The No. 23 A&M men’s swimming and diving team continued the domination, winning its match 178-115.
Senior Luke Stuart took first place in the 200-meter butterfly with a winning time of 1:50.23. The maroon and white teamed up to take first place in the 200-meter medley relay as well as the 200-meter freestyle relay. Sophomore Victor Povzner won big on the boards, taking first place in both the 3-meter and 1-meter dives.
The men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams took first place in 16 events each throughout the evening.
Both A&M teams will be back in action at the three-day Air Force Diving Invite before beginning preparation for SEC Championships, hosted by Tennessee Feb. 15-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.