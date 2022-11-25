In 1994, Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams began his coaching career at the University of Texas at Arlington as an assistant coach with DePaul coach Tony Stubblefield, who also served as an assistant coach under head coach Eddie McCarter.
On Nov. 25, 2022, just 28 years after Williams’ debut, both competed as head coaches under their own program for each team’s sixth game of the season.
Since the 103-75 loss to Colorado, Williams has rearranged his starting five to either find a new five, formulate a group of starters with perfect chemistry or discipline a few of the original starters who have been struggling the past few games.
Senior guard Tyrece Radford and graduate guard Dexter Dennis have been the only consistent starters throughout the first six games. Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV and freshman forward Soloman Washington started the season on the floor for tip-off but have transitioned to the bench for the start of the past two games.
Radford came into this matchup with only one made 3-pointer after 15 attempts. Just three minutes after the tip-off, Radford connected on his first two 3-pointers and gave the Aggies a strong 8-3 lead to start off the game.
Michigan State transfer Julius Marble came to Aggieland to help add size and strength to the paint on the offensive end and help grab a few extra rebounds on the defensive end. The junior forward can shoot from any spot on the offensive end. Six minutes into the first half, Marble was given enough space just in front of the arc for him to cash in his first bucket of the evening. Immediately after, the Fox Sports broadcast crashed and the viewers were forced to watch a basketball documentary.
The game resumed with A&M defeating DePaul 29-18 with six minutes remaining in the first half. Here’s what viewers missed during the short intermission:
Taylor made his first 3-pointer off an assist from junior forward Henry Coleman III to bring the score to 15-8. A minute later, Coleman made two consecutive lay-ups to bring the score to 19-12. Radford displayed his vertical to increase DePaul’s largest deficit so far off a pass from Taylor and a strong finis at the rim. Radford went on to make his third three of the game and a minute later Coleman makes another lay-up. Taylor ended the intermission the same way he began it with his second three of the evening.
Taylor, who ended the first half hot from behind the arc, was also hot on the defensive end. Before this game, the Dallas native led the team in steals with 11 and at the end of the first half against the Blue Devils, he acquired six of the seven team steals.
At the end of the first half, Radford led the Aggies in points with 15 and Dennis led the team in rebounds with four. Coleman displayed good teamwork as he led the team in assist with six.
The Aggies got off to a sluggish start in the second half with a couple of players in foul trouble. With just 16 minutes left in the half, Taylor recorded his fourth foul and had to take a seat next to Williams for an extended period of time. Along with him, Marble recorded three quick personal fouls early in the half which included an avoidable shooting foul towards a DePaul player from the 3-point line.
The Aggies were able to maintain its lead, despite the numerous players in foul trouble, and record their fourth win of the season on the road. Radford went on to score 16 more points in the second half and end the game with a career-high 31 points. Taylor finished the game with 21 points despite only scoring six in the first half.
As a team, the maroon and white shot an impressive 81% from behind the charity stripe, won the turnover battle 16 to 12 and scored 30 points off the bench compared to DePaul’s 13.
A&M will travel back home to compete against SMU on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. and will look to extend this current two game winning streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.