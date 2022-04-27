Near the end of a winning season, the Aggie Ruggers will play an alumni game at home on Saturday, April 30 at 1:30 p.m. on Penberthy Field 8.
The Texas A&M’s women’s club rugby team will face off against former Aggie Ruggers. The team is currently recruiting new players for next season. Current players speak highly of the culture and environment, and said they hope the alumni game will draw people to the sport. The game is free to attend, and spectators are encouraged to start showing up around 1 p.m.
Rookie player Sophie Villarreal said the alumni game is important to current players.
“I’m just excited to meet the people that wore the jerseys before us,” Villarreal said.
Aggie Ruggers rookie Addison “Addie” Earley said she is looking forward to the match.
“I’m a little nervous, but it’ll be fun regardless,” Earley said.
The current President of A&M women’s rugby and senior Gwendolyn “Wendy” Zimmerer said she takes pride in meeting routinely with the alumni. She said there are key players coming back to Aggieland including some who have played professionally or semi-professionally, like Nicole “Nick” James and Chelsea Peper.
“It’s a good time to meet the old and new and all bond together,” Zimmerer said. “It’s going to be really exciting to see them on the field.”
Zimmerer urges people who are interested in joining the Aggie Ruggers to stay up to date with the team via social media, which can be found at tamuwrfc.com.
Co-captain Emmaculate “Emma” Owiro said there has been a rebranding of the team and the team's mindset, adding they have shifted from a toxic environment to a positive one.
“The one thing that I really appreciate is the culture,” Owiro said. “If any player wants to come and join us, they are assured of a safe and friendly environment.”
In the next chapter for the Aggie Ruggers, the co-captain said she is looking to Villarreal for leadership after the graduation of key players. Owiro describes Villarreal as physical and energetic.
“We are looking up to Sophie,” Owiro said.
In her home country of Kenya, Owiro played on the women’s rugby team for 7s and 15s and is spoken highly of by many of her teammates.
“[Owiro] emulates everything about what it means to be a team player,” Villarreal said. “She is the epitome of a team player.”
Earley said Owiro and other senior players have brought a sense of reassurance and safety to playing on the pitch.
“Emma took me under her wing,” Earley said.
Prospective players should fill out the form on the team’s website or direct message one of its social media accounts. They are also invited to attend a practice, even if it is just to try it out, according to tamuwrfc.com.
“We don’t discriminate on if you’ve played or not,” Zimmerer said. “It is a crazy welcoming community.”
