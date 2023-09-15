Texas A&M football will look to rebound after a disappointing loss to the Miami Hurricanes in Week 2 as it welcomes the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks to town.
ULM, led by head coach Terry Bowden, heads into Week 3 at 2-0 for the first time since 2018 after wins over Army and Lamar to start its season.
Here are the players to keep an eye on as the Aggies return to Kyle Field on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m.
Evan Stewart, WR (Texas A&M)
Sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart’s 19 receptions and 257 receiving yards lead the Aggies and put him fourth and seventh in the FBS in each category, respectively.
A&M’s offense is averaging 42.5 points per game, in large part due to the connection of sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman and Stewart.
Hunter Smith, RB (UL Monroe)
Sophomore running back Hunter Smith ran for over 100 yards and found the end zone once in each of the Warhawks’ first two games.
With the ULM offense averaging 246 rushing yards and a mere 95 passing yards per game, Smith should receive plenty of carries.
Conner Weigman, QB (Texas A&M)
Sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman’s 336 passing yards and pair of touchdowns was a bright spot in the Aggies’ 48-33 loss to Miami.
Weigman had five touchdown passes in the season-opener against New Mexico and ranks seventh in the FBS in total quarterback rating. Look for him to potentially expose a ULM defense that’s only faced the likes of Army and Lamar thus far.
Tyrone Howell, WR (UL Monroe)
Senior wide receiver Tyrone Howell led the Warhawks in receiving yards in both of their first two games. Howell also has ULM’s only receiving touchdown of the year.
While ULM favors the run game over an aerial attack, Howell is the clear No. 1 target for sophomore quarterback Hunter Herring.
Edgerrin Cooper, LB (Texas A&M)
Junior linebacker Edgerrin Cooper leads A&M in both tackles, with 14, and tackles for a loss, with four this season.
Cooper and the Aggie defense will look to put pressure on Herring, who is set to make only his second career start after entering the game late against Army.
Adin Huntington, DL (UL Monroe)
Junior defensive lineman Adin Huntington is the leading tackler on a ULM defense that has held each of its first two opponents to under 15 points.
Huntington had half a sack and a tackle for loss in the Warhawks’ 24-14 win over Lamar last week.
