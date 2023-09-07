Coming off of a successful Game 1, Texas A&M football will hit the road to play Miami at Hard Rock Stadium for its first road game of the season.
Both teams will come to the field without a loss this season as the Hurricanes defeated Miami (OH) 38-3, and A&M overcame New Mexico 52-10.
In the 2022 game against No. 13 Miami, A&M claimed a 17-9 victory at Kyle Field. Now, it’s time for the Aggies to go to Florida.
Here are the players expected to make a difference on the field in Miami, Florida on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2:30 p.m. CST.
Connor Weigman, QB (Texas A&M)
Sophomore quarterback Connor Weigman started the game against New Mexico and completed 18 out of 23 passes within the three quarters he played. With the 18 connected passes, Weigman totaled 236 yards.
Weigman’s five touchdown passes earned him the record of the most touchdowns thrown by an Aggie quarterback in a season opener.
Tyler Van Dyke, QB (Miami)
Junior quarterback Tyler Van Dyke completed 17 of 22 passes in his first game against the Redhawks. Van Dyke passed for 201 yards with one touchdown pass and an interception.
In the 2022 season, Van Dyke brought 10 touchdowns but also five interceptions. The starting quarterback for the Hurricanes will look to limit turnovers against the Aggies’ secondary.
Noah Thomas, WR (Texas A&M)
Hauling in multiple touchdowns against New Mexico for the first time in his career, sophomore wide receiver Noah Thomas caught three scoring receptions all within the first half.
Thomas’ first touchdown came only five minutes into the first quarter.. In addition to his three touchdowns, Thomas had six catches for 74 yards in the game against the Lobos.
Colbie Young, WR (Miami)
Junior wide receiver Colbie Young, who led the team last season in touchdown receptions with five, had four catches in the Hurricanes opening game against the Redhawks. The four catches resulted in 79 yards and one touchdown.
Josh DeBerry, DB (Texas A&M)
In his first game as an Aggie, graduate defensive back Josh DeBerry started at corner against the Lobos. DeBerry now leads the teams with a career-high 10 tackles.
He added to his personal best 10 tackles with a pick and a solo sack on senior Lobos’ quarterback Dylan Hopkins.
Henry Parrish, Jr., RB (Miami)
Entering his second season with the Hurricanes, junior running back Henry Parish, Jr. was with Ole Miss for his first two seasons before his transfer to Miami.
Parrish rushed for 90 yards in his previous game against the Redhawks. With nine carries during his pacing, Parrish also scored a touchdown on a 12-yard run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.