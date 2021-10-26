The path from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park to baseball’s biggest stage continues to be journeyed.
Former A&M left-handed pitchers A.J. Minter of the Atlanta Braves and Brooks Raley of the Houston Astros will both compete out of the bullpen for their respective teams in the 2021 World Series.
Minter has pitched in five games this postseason, allowing two hits and no runs with 11 strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched. This is Minter’s third playoff run pitching for the Braves, and he has contributed to wins in four of his five appearances.
Last year marked Raley’s first postseason pitching appearance. In 2021, he has played in four playoff games, allowing six hits and four runs with three strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched. Through the 2021 regular season, Raley owned a 4.78 ERA with 65 strikeouts through 49 innings.
The duo make the first appearances from an Aggie in the World Series since 2017, becoming the 10th and 11th former A&M athletes to compete for the Commissioner's Trophy.
One of the pitchers will become the fourth Aggie to win the World Series, marking the 10th time A&M athletes have won on baseball’s biggest stage.
The World Series best-of-seven begins on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 7:09 p.m. in Minute Maid Park in Houston.
