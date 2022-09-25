The Texas A&M volleyball team won its game against Tennessee at home on Saturday, Sept. 24th with a five-set match that was kept close throughout the whole game.
The Aggies played their sets close playing all five sets — 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 18-16 — winning the first, fourth and fifth sets.
The San Antonio native graduate hitter Caroline Meuth played a phenomenal game. Meuth had 30 kills, leading the SEC in total kills in one game this season, and also hit 0.765 — a team high for the season. Redshirt junior hitter Madison Bowser smashed the Lady Vols’ defense with 13 kills and deflated their attempted kills with four blocks. Her career-best kills and blocks pushed the Fightin' Farmers over the edge to edge out in the nail-biting fifth set.
The 12th Man came to play as well, as the student section roared the entire game bringing the Lady Vols’ momentum to a halt. The 12th Man never faltered and stood all hair-raising sets to win right alongside their teammates on the court.
Head coach Laura Kuhn called the energy of the 12th Man “real."
"We have to create it and set the tone on the court, but we can feed off the 12th Man and use that energy to help settle us,” Kuhn said to 12thman.com in the post-game press conference.
Meuth also had something similar to say on the 12th Man.
"I went over to the crowd after we lost the second set and told them that we needed their support," Meuth said. "They were locked in the entire game … We weren’t alone, and nothing could stop us.”
Several sources in the student section said the intensity of the game was “exciting and competitive.”
The Aggies and the 12th Man will fight on at Reed Arena against the Lady Vols on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.