On Thursday, March 31 under the lights of Madison Square Garden, Texas A&M fell in a heartbreaker to Xavier in the championship game of the National Invitational Tournament, 73-72.
The championship started as a back-and-forth affair, but Xavier's aggressive offense gained momentum early on. Both teams wanted it and were willing to fight until the buzzer.
The Musketeers jumped out to a 12-6 lead at the first media timeout. Senior forward Ethan Henderson accumulated three fouls in the first five minutes of the game, so A&M’s guards got physical to make up for a lack of size on the floor.
Bucket by bucket, the Aggies shook off the nerves and fought their way back into the game. Graduate guard Quenton Jackson stepped up, finding his way into the paint and sophomore guard Hassan Diarra drained a 3-pointer, gaining the lead and igniting a good-sized A&M crowd to rise to their feet at Madison Square Garden. However, A&M’s chemistry was starting to show.
so, so tough @hassan_diarra11 🤧1H | 3:11 | 31-28 A&M📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/NG0751MiJW— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 31, 2022
On Xavier’s end, it was a three-man show. All of the Musketeers' points in the first 15 minutes came from junior forward Jack Nudge, sophomore guard Colby Jones and sophomore guard Dwon Odom.
Jackson finished his final first half as an Aggie with a 3-pointer, followed by two free throws and ended the half with 12 points. He entered the locker room knowing he only had 20 more minutes of A&M basketball left to play, and his all would be left right there on the floor of the world’s most famous arena.
Williams and Jackson took a second before heading to the locker room to have a quick discussion with the referees, whose whistles were blown quite a bit in the first half.
When the Aggies returned to the floor, a look of seriousness overwhelmed them. They didn’t care that they were leading. They were locked in because the job was not done.
In the second, Xavier hung on. The championship teams traded buckets, and the Musketeers were not going to let off the gas. After his fourth foul, Xavier’s senior guard Adam Kunkel furiously walked over to the bench, not even caring to slap his teammates’ hands. On the other side of the court, A&M huddled, arm in arm, like a family. The energy of these two teams was different.
The whistle did not stop blowing. Xavier was placed in the bonus due to seven A&M fouls in seven minutes. Junior guard Tyrece “Boots” Radford sunk a 3-pointer to advance A&M’s lead to seven, but the Musketeers responded with back-to-back 3s of their own. The Xavier bench roared. They were right back in the game.
Kunkel’s fourth foul was later announced as the wrong call, and was given to his teammate. He returned to the game, sinking a crucial 3-pointer for Xavier. The next seven minutes was filled with eight lead changes and three ties.
It was down to the wire.
With 39 seconds left to go, the score read 71-70. With possession of the ball, Williams called a timeout. Just like a scene out of a movie, with the championship title on the line, Jackson knocked down his final free throws in an A&M jersey.
With 5.9 seconds left, on in-bounds play, Xavier’s forward Jack Hudge banked a shot off the glass, claiming the lead, 73-72.
A&M got the ball back with 3.1 seconds. Radford launched a jumper that floated in and out of the rim. The Aggies' season was over.
