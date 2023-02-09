With news as big as Texas, the Big 12 has taken the first step in the resurrection of a rivalry that has been buried for 11 years.
According to a report by the Big 12, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas have agreed to leave its prospective conference a year earlier and join the SEC following the 2023-24 athletic year.
Compensation of over $100 million, sources said, in foregone distributed revenues has been asked of the two programs due to the early withdrawal from the Big 12.
“As I have consistently stated, the Conference would only agree to an early withdrawal if it was in our best interest for Oklahoma and Texas to depart prior to June 30, 2025,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a press release. “By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning.”
As of July 1, 2024, the SEC will consist of a 16-team league with two new additions. Two teams that Texas A&M has not shared a conference with since their departure from the Big 12 on July 1, 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.