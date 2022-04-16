For the first time since 2013, the Aggies got it done in the mighty SEC.
On Friday, April 15, sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis traveled to Fayetteville, Ark., to take on the Razorbacks in one of its last matches of the regular season.
The Aggies got off to a hot start in doubles, winning all three of the matches. Graduate Tatiana Makarova and senior Jayci Goldsmith were the first duo to secure a victory with a dominant 6-2 performance. The pairing of junior Carson Branstine and freshman Mary Stoiana took home a 6-3 win. Senior Renee McBryde and freshman Gianna Pielet clinched the doubles sweep with a 6-4 win.
Branstine and Stoiana’s dominant starts followed them into the singles, as they each earned 6-1 wins. Stoiana’s victory came with particular significance, as her win clinched the conference title for the maroon and white. Makarova, Goldsmith and senior Kayta Townsend also earned singles wins in Fayetteville.
Following the match, Stoiana was quick to give credit to her teammates and coaches.
“This was a complete team effort,” Stoiana said. “Even though I was the one who clinched the match, everyone shares a part of this win. With this being my first year in Aggieland, this is an incredible memory that will stick with me for the rest of my life.”
Following the 6-1 win, coach Mark Weaver reflected on what winning the conference title meant to him as a coach and an Aggie.
"It just means so much to me,” Weaver said. “I have been a part of the Texas A&M tennis teams for over half of my life now. I played tennis here for four years. I'm still working on wrapping up my 23rd season as a coach here. To bring some hardware back home to Aggieland is something that I truly cherish.”
The win lifts the Aggies to 26-1 on the season and 12-0 in SEC play. The Razorbacks fell to 14-8 overall and 7-5 in the SEC.
Next up, the Aggies will travel to Columbia, Mo., to take on Missouri in their regular season finale.
