Texas A&M’s No. 5 ranked equestrian team won Friday’s event 10-8 against No. 9 South Carolina.
The Aggies improved to 2-1 for the season and 1-0 in Southeastern Conference action with Rhian Murphy extending her four-time winning streak in Flat at the Oct. 22 event in South Carolina, according to 12thMan.com. The maroon and white scored three wins in Horsemanship to extend the team’s four-match streak against South Carolina. The win is a rebound after losing to Baylor on Oct. 15 ahead of facing Georgia at home in one week.
"I'm very proud of how our team rode and the way they handled themselves today," head coach Tana McKay told 12thMan.com. "They were faced with a lot of challenges and handled it all with toughness and class. After trailing early, it was a great comeback and a great way to finish strong."
The Gamecocks took the lead early, ending Fences with a 3-1 lead. A&M’s Devon Thomas was the sole winner in the event, scoring 86-81 against Jordan Allen.
While the Gamecocks won Reining 3-2, A&M’s two points were earned by Marissa Harrell’s 72-71.5 win over Sloan Vogt and Lisa Bricker’s 72.5-68.5 win over Chloe Stephenson.
A&M rebounded during the Flat, ending the run 4-1 when Murphy took the top spot to beat Caroline Bald 87.5-80.
Hayley Riddle, Ella Petak and MacKenzie Chapman scored three team points to secure victory in Horsemanship. Riddle defeated Kiersten Beckner 77-72.5, Petak beat Alexa Thorpe 70-68.5, and Chapman succeeded over Kendie Herlocker 71.5-70.
A&M’s next challenge will be at home against the Georgia Bulldogs on Oct. 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.