On Saturday, March 4, Texas A&M equestrian hosted their home finale at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. This was a big day for the Aggies considering their most recent loss to No. 2 TCU. However, A&M did not disappoint and managed to defeat the Bulldogs 12-8.
The Aggies competed in four events including Fences, Flats, Horsemanship and Reining. A&M excelled in Fences (4-1), Horsemanship (4-1), and Reining (4-1). Georgia was able to take the Flats (5-0) win.
It was a day of excitement and commemoration for the Aggies as they celebrated their win as well as honored their 12 seniors- Cori Cansdale, Riley Dosa, Alle Durkin, Ariana Gray, Haley Green, Malena Lopez, Emmy-Lu Marsh, Courtney Murphey, Alexis Robinson, Morgan Rosia, Reanna Santos and Madison Wanicka.
The 2023 class have had great success throughout their time at A&M, earning 12 most outstanding player awards and 30 overall wins. Most recently, Cansdale was named the SEC Horsemanship Rider for the month of March.
A&M equestrian will finish its regular season on Saturday, March 11, at the Dallas Equestrian Center against No. 1 SMU.
