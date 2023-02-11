The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team secured its fourth-straight win in a row against No. 6 South Carolina in an away matchup at One Wood Farm in Blythewood, S.C on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Aggies started off the day with a close 3-2 loss in Flats with junior Maggie Nealon and sophomore Brooke Brombach defeating their opponents 78-75 and 77-76, respectively. Afterwards, the maroon and white came back with a 3-1 win in the Reining event bolstered by graduate Lisa Bricker, junior Keesa Luers and sophomore Lauren Hanson.
Following the break, the Aggies took a 3-2 win against the Gamecocks in Fencing with sophomore Rylee Shufelt’s 83 points earning her a Most Outstanding Performer honor. Additionally, graduate Haley Redifer and freshman Alexa Long added points to the board. The competition ended with the Fightin’ Farmers taking the Horsemanship event with a 3-2 score. Seniors Alexis Robinson and Cori Cansdale along with sophomore Ellie Gerbrandt scored points. Cansdale earned the Aggies their second MOP honor of the day with 76.5 points.
With the Aggies securing a much-needed win ahead of its tough matchup next week, head coach Tana McKay was proud of her team, she told 12thMan.com.
"Couldn't be more proud of how this team fought today.” McKay said. “It was a true team effort with great teamwork in and out of the arena."
The Aggies will move forward on the season as they stay on the road to compete against No. 2 TCU in Burleson on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m.
