In an uncharacteristic showing, the third-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team lost to the No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs, 15-4, on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Burleson.
For the first time all season, the Aggies failed to win a single event during the matchup. A&M lost 3-2 in both Reining and Flats in addition to losses in Horsemanship (4-0) and Fencing (5-0).
A&M’s two points in Reining came from junior Keesa Luers who defeated her opponent, 69.5-67, and senior Ariana Gray, with a slim 69.5-69 win. Luers’ win over TCU junior Shea Graham earned her A&M’s only Most Outstanding Performer honor of the day.
The maroon and white’s last two points came from 87-70 and 89-77 wins in Flats by junior Maggie Nealon and sophomore Rylee Shufelt, respectively.
A&M will return to competition as it takes on Georgia for Senior Day at Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station on Saturday, March 4, at 11 a.m.
