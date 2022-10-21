On Friday, Oct. 21, Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving made the road trip to the Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin to participate in a dual meet against two ranked foes in Texas and Indiana. The Aggies lost both matchups, losing to Texas 209-89 and to Indiana 200-100.
A&M had a top-five finish in the 200-meter medley relay with sophomore Aviv Barzelay, junior Bobbi Kennett, junior Olivia Theall and junior Chloe Stepanek swimming a time of 1:42.15.
Stepanek had three top-five finishes in the 50-meter,100-meter and 200-meter freestyle with times of 1:48.29, 23.13 and 50.29, respectively.
Stepanek, along with freshman Manita Sathianchokwisan, sophmore JoAnn Adler and freshman Hadley Beeson, also finished in the top 10 of the 50 meter freestyle.
Adler, Sathianchokwisan, Kennett and Theall swam for a time of 3:26.01 in the 400-meter freestyle relay, which was good enough for third place.
Theall also took second in the 200-meter fly with a time of 1:58.80, and had a time of 53.75 in the 100-meter fly. Fifth-year senior Mollie Wright had a top-five finish in the 200-meter fly, finishing fourth with a time of 2:01.32.
The Aggies had another top-five finisher in junior Charlotte Longbottom, who finished fifth in the 100-meter breaststroke. Sophomore Joelle Reddin also had a time of 2:15.98 in the 200-meter breaststroke.
Junior Abby Grottle was the first Aggie finisher in the 500-meter and 100-meter freestyle with times of 4:53.81 and 9:56.22.
Senior Alyssa Clairmont had a pair of third-place finishes in the 1-meter and 3-meter, where she swam for 291.50 and 333.95, respectively.
The A&M women’s swimming and diving will be back in action at the Main Student Recreation Center Natatorium in College Station, where they will host No. 12 Kentucky on Friday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m.
For more information on A&M women’s swimming and diving, visit 12thMan.com or find them on Twitter and Instagram @aggieswimdive.
