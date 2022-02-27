The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team has had a phenomenal season, currently 9-2, though was defeated by the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 26. The Aggies were unable to take the victory after coming up short in all four events.
In Flat, senior Rhian Murphy outscored the Tigers 83-81.5, giving the Aggies’ one point in the event. Junior Kaitlyn Lovingfoss contributed the second and final point to the maroon and white with a score of 90.5 to set a career-high in the event.
The Tigers dominated in Fences, 4-0, leaving the Aggies scoreless in the event. Freshman Brooke Bombach and Lovingfoss came close to earning additional points for the maroon and white, but were both short by two points.
The Aggies fought hard in Horsemanship, but recorded only one point. Freshman Hanna Olaussen scored 72.5 to give the team one point in the event. Junior Cori Cansdale came close to giving the team another point, but was ultimately outscored 76.5-75.5.
Junior Emmy Lu Marsh recorded a score of 71, contributing the only point to the Aggies in Reigning. Junior Ariana Gray was close to collecting another point for the maroon and white with a score of 71-71.5. Senior Lisa Bricken was also close to recording a point for the Aggies, but came up short 72-72.5.
Overall, Auburn edged the Aggies out in every event to take the victory with a total score of 13-4.
The Aggies look to restore their winning streak against the SMU Mustangs on Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.