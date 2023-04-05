Ole Miss and Mississippi State will travel to College Station for Easter weekend matchups against the No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team on Friday, April 7, at 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 9, at 12 p.m., respectively. The latter match will be senior day at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
The Rebels are 3-6 in SEC play with the most recent win being over the Bulldogs by a score of 4-0 on March 31. Mississippi State has lost every conference match of the season, riding a a nine-match losing streak. The Aggies last lost to a conference opponent in April 2021, when they fell to Georgia in the SEC Tournament. The Fightin’ Farmers played Georgia last match and defeated them 5-2.
Both Mississippi teams will play No. 52 LSU and A&M this weekend. The Rebels will play the Aggies then move onto the Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, while the Bulldogs will play the Tigers then the Aggies on Easter. Ole Miss dropped to No. 74 in the April 4 Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings, but Mississippi State hasn’t been ranked since its No. 61 placement in the February 21 rankings.
Both teams of maroon and white have something to battle for on Easter Sunday. The Aggies are fighting to earn their 50th straight outdoor win, while the Bulldogs are aiming for their first win since February 10.
Aggie sophomore Mary Stoiana climbed to No. 2 in singles in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings. The Court 1 regular sits just below Texas native and University of North Carolina junior Fiona Crawley.
Stoiana will likely compete in singles against Bulldog graduate Emmanouela Antonaki, who was No. 104 in the most recent ITA rankings. The No. 69 Rebel sophomore Ludmila Kareisová is Stoiana’s predicted competitor for the blue and red.
