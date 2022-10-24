After a tough fight, No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian fell short of a victory against the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Bishop, Ga.
The Oct. 22 A&M-Georgia equestrian meet ended 10-8 at the UGA Equestrian Complex, even after A&M pulled together in the second half of the meet.
The second half led to a 3-2 win in Flat, as sophomore Rylee Shufelt set a personal-high score of 89 to defeat Georgia sophomore Jordan Toering. Junior Devon Thomas scored 85-76 against Georgia sophomore Nora Andrews.
The Aggies and Bulldogs tied in points on Fencing. Sophomore Brooke Brombach had the high score in Fences against freshman Tessa Brown, 88-77. Freshman Alexa Leong also defeated Georgia sophomore Catalina Peralta, 85-87.
Reining was a close call for A&M, which led to the last final points to end the meet. Senior Ariana Gray was highlighted as Most Outstanding Performer in Reining. Gray defeated competitor freshman Raegan Shepherd, 72.5-71.
Junior Keesa Luers and sophomore Lauren Hanson also earned points for the team in Reining. Luers defeated sophomore opponent Jax Bound 70.5-69.5.
Head coach Tana McKay told 12thMan.com that the team fought hard going into the second half.
"SEC road meets are always tough," McKay said. "I'm really proud of our girls and how they fought back in the second half."
The maroon and white will compete against No. 6 Auburn on Nov. 11 at 3 p.m. in Auburn, Ala. For more information, follow the @AggieEquesterian on Instagram and Twitter.
Madison Umphrey is an agricultural communications and journalism junior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
