Texas A&M will host the Women’s Swimming and Diving SEC Championships at the Student Recreation Center Natatorium on Tuesday, a first for this Aggie women’s roster. A&M last hosted the championships in 2018.
Scheduled for Feb. 14-18, the women’s 3-meter dive prelims kick off at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $15 for prelims and $20 for finals, according to 12thMan.com. The maroon and white enter the week on a four-meet win streak after finishing sixth place at last year’s SEC championships. The women’s swimming and diving team is currently No. 7 in the SEC.
The SEC is a dogfight compared to the other conferences, and the Aggies are expected to do well this year, assistant coach Caroline Maxvill Stanek said.
“We have a chance to finish pretty high,” Stanek said. “We have a lot of great swims up our sleeve that are going to surprise some people.”
Having the Aggie fanbase’s support will play a major role in the team’s success, Stanek said.
“There’s nothing better than having an Aggie crowd in the stands,” Stanek said. “It is a special place compared to other places in the SEC.”
Chloe Stepanek, a freestyle swimmer for the Aggies, said at the press conference that the team is looking forward to the home advantage.
“With the atmosphere that we’re going to have and how excited everyone is to have this meet here, there’s going to be some fast swimming going on,” Stepanek said.
The Aggies are 5-0 at home for the 2022-23 season, according to 12thMan.com.
“It's our house, and we want to show it's our house,” Stepanek added.
Tickets, schedule information and updates can be found at 12thman.com. Follow the Women’s Swimming & Diving team on @AggieSwimDive on Twitter and Instagram.
Madison Fay is a tourism management senior; Cory Richardson is an agricultural communications and journalism sophomore and contributed this article from course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.