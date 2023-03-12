On Sunday, March 12, No. 18 Texas A&M basketball lost to No. 4 Alabama in the SEC Tournament championship game 82-63.
This is the second consecutive SEC final coach Buzz Williams has coached his team to and the second consecutive it has lost. A dry spell on the offensive end and 12 3-pointers from the Crimson Tide finished the Aggies' tournament run and sent them back to College Station empty-handed.
Senior guard Dexter Dennis finished as the maroon and white’s leading scorer with 14 points and also tallied 5 rebounds and 2 assists. Junior forward Henry Coleman III led the team in rebounds with 9, while sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV led the team in assists with 3.
As a team, the Aggies finished by shooting 29.7% from the field and 33.3% from behind the arc.
Taylor was also named to the SEC All-Tournament team. He averaged 18.6 points in the tournament.
Now, the Aggies must wait until 5 p.m. to hear about their seed and region for the NCAA Tournament that begins on March 14.
