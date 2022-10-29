Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against Mississippi State. A full recap will follow after the post-game press conference and can be found here when available.
Texas A&M football returned to Kyle Field on Oct. 29 to take on No. 15 Ole Miss after 42 days on the road.
In a game of back-and-forth momentum changes between the Aggies and the Rebels, the maroon and white ultimately succumbed to the Rebel run game to lose 31-28 and extend their losing streak to four games.
The match moved the Aggies to 3-5 and featured the start of freshman quarterback Connor Weigman and a cycling receiver core, including new faces like freshman wide receiver Noah Thomas.
Box score:
Connor Weigman: 28/44 — 338 yards passing — 4 TD
Devon Achane: 25 carries — 138 yards rushing
Moose Muhammad III: 8 receptions — 112 yards — 1 TD
Evan Stewart: 6 receptions — 88 yards — 1 TD
McKinnley Jackson: 12 total tackles — 6 solo tackles — 1 solo sack
For more details regarding the game, follow The Battalion sports accounts below:
@battsports — Twitter
@thebattsports — Instagram
