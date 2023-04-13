The No. 14 A&M men’s golf team played its final tournament before the SEC Championship, hosting the Aggie Invitational on Monday, April 10, and Tuesday, April 11.
Although it did not feature the ostentation of Augusta National where fifth-year Sam Bennett had a historic amateur debut at the Masters Tournament, the Aggies concluded play at Traditions Club in Bryan placing second overall.
Sitting at 9-under-par on the first day, the maroon and white saw solid outings from the home team, led by sophomore Phichaksn Maichon. Maichon came into the week on a hot streak, following his first collegiate victory at the Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational on April 4.
Maichon ended the day at 6-under-par and just one stroke behind individual leader Max Kennedy out of the University of Louisville who finished at 7-under-par.
The Louisville Cardinals dominated the field through the first two rounds of play. Overall, the Cardinals boasted a leading score at 20-under-par.
In the Individual competition, sophomore Michael Heidelbaugh tied for fifth place at 5-under-par leading all Aggies through two rounds.
In the final round of play on Tuesday, the Aggies fell short of securing another Aggie Invitational title, finishing at 9-under–par, good for second place. A&M attempted to close in on the Cardinals' lead, but several bogeys by the Aggies in the final round secured a Cardinal victory at 12-under-par.
Maichon continued his stellar play for the Aggies in the final round, almost claiming his second consecutive tournament victory, falling short by one stroke at 6-under-par.
Despite a close margin of defeat, A&M will set its sights on postseason play. The Aggies will travel on April 19-21 to Sea Island Golf Course in St. Simons Island, Georgia to compete in the SEC Championship.
