No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf wrapped up play at the Silverado Showdown on April 6 in California. The Aggies competed for three days and finished play within the top five, taking third place overall to conclude the regular season.
The Aggies finished behind the University of Oregon. The Ducks finished in second place overall with a total score of 872. San Jose State finished in first place with a total score of 870.
The Aggies concluded the third day of the competition with a total score of 880 at 16 over.
Senior Hailee Cooper gave the maroon and white a strong start, tying for third on the first day of the tournament and finishing tied for fourth overall to conclude the competition. Cooper shot 2 under with a total score of 214.
Freshman Adela Cernousek also kept the Aggies in competition, tying for 20th place with a total score of 221 at 5 over. Junior Blanca Fernández García-Poggio followed behind Cernousek, tying for 22nd place at 6 over with a total score of 222.
Sophomore Zoe Slaughter and junior Jennie Park rounded out play for the Aggies. Slaughter shot 10 over, tying for 38th place with a total score of 226, and Park tied for 57th place with a total score of 230 at 14 over.
"Hailee [Cooper] once again had a great week,'' coach Gerrod Chadwell told 12thMan.com. “Team-wise, we are a little disappointed. We made too many bogeys and missed on some very controllable things. Overall, we had a great regular season and finished outside of the top five only once. We have a lot of motivation heading into the SEC Championship next week."
The Aggies are gearing up and will return to the green at the SEC Championship in Birmingham, Alabama on April 13-15.
