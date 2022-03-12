You can only play the team in front of you. With an upcoming matchup against No. 2 Oklahoma State, No. 1 Texas A&M equestrian took care of business against Bridgewater on Friday, March 11. The victory improved its record to 11-2, 5-1 in conference play.
A&M coach Abby O’Mara said she was pleased with the way A&M rode against Bridgewater and hopes it can serve as a building block for tomorrow’s matchup.
“I'm really happy with all of the rides today,” O’Mara said. “Everyone rode very smart and clean, which is our goal at the end of the day. We're excited to build off today as we head into tomorrow.”
The Aggies earned all possible points from Fences and Flat to win the match 8-0 over the Eagles.
Senior Grace Boston picked up Most Outstanding Performer in Flat and sophomore Maggie Nealon won the honors in the Fences competition.
Up next for the Aggies is the aforementioned matchup against Oklahoma State on Saturday, March 12. The match at Hildebrand Equine Complex is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.
