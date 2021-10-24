National reactions - South Carolina

Members of the defensive line celebrate Texas A&M's dominate 44-14 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Kyle Field. 

 Photo by Robert O'Brien

In its eighth consecutive win over South Carolina, No. 14 Texas A&M football continued to shine.

The Aggies defeated the Gamecocks 44-14, managing to shut out the visitors until the fourth quarter, after most starters had been benched. Multiple players broke program records, further cementing the 2021 roster’s place in the history books.

Here is how social media reacted to A&M’s third Southeastern Conference win of the year:

Many took to Twitter to highlight the stark contrast between A&M’s success and South Carolina’s seeming inability to play the game of football.

The improvement seen in the Aggies’ gameplay over the course of eight games was also not lost on viewers.

Many of A&M’s players, such as junior tight end Jalen Wydermyer and junior wide receiver Ainias Smith, had breakout performances, leaving both Aggies and Gamecocks around the nation in awe of their raw talent on the field.

A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said he has enjoyed recent success, with many still holding onto hope that he will be the man to bring the Aggies their first national championship in nearly a century. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, who is in his first year leading the Gamecocks, has seen the opposite trajectory.

Twitter will take a two-week break from its coverage of A&M football, as the Aggies have a bye week before hosting the No. 18 Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 6.

