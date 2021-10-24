In its eighth consecutive win over South Carolina, No. 14 Texas A&M football continued to shine.
The Aggies defeated the Gamecocks 44-14, managing to shut out the visitors until the fourth quarter, after most starters had been benched. Multiple players broke program records, further cementing the 2021 roster’s place in the history books.
Here is how social media reacted to A&M’s third Southeastern Conference win of the year:
JUST TURNED THE GAME ON AND OH MY AGGIES pic.twitter.com/fvQL38P2BR— Cullen Gillaspia (@CGillaspia) October 24, 2021
Well. Turned the game off at 28-0 and hoped it wasn’t a 60 point slaughter. I’m absolutely, thoroughly, and utterly surprised the #Gamecocks scored 14 points. The University of South Carolina is not good at football. https://t.co/Y4kf8ASo8w— Jody Barr (@JodyBarr) October 24, 2021
Many took to Twitter to highlight the stark contrast between A&M’s success and South Carolina’s seeming inability to play the game of football.
#Gamecocks offensive stats in the first half vs Texas A&M: Total yards: 11Rushing yards : -10Passing yards: 21 3rd down conversions: 0 pic.twitter.com/DPVBLeHOAl— Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) October 24, 2021
It's 41-0 Texas A&M over South Carolina, and it's even more lopsided than that. pic.twitter.com/6nCdtdrvRr— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 24, 2021
This is an embarrassment of a football program. What is the point of a top notch facility that alumni donate to… to have this kind of team? #gamecocks @UofSC— Neel Dhere (@Neel_Dhere) October 24, 2021
Texas A&M just dodging every would-be tackler South Carolina has as they march back into Gamecocks territory.Darius Rush is also hurt on the play.— Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) October 24, 2021
Former Gamecock center weighs in on USC’s performance tonight https://t.co/m7OaH4cCK2— Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) October 24, 2021
The improvement seen in the Aggies’ gameplay over the course of eight games was also not lost on viewers.
How in the hell did that Week 2 Texas A&M 10, Colorado 7 score happen?!— Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) October 24, 2021
Also texas A&M will be ranked in the top 12 next week lol— Rocky Dale Davis (@RockyDaleDavis) October 24, 2021
Texas A&M game part deux.— Charles Evans (@banditref) October 23, 2021
Many of A&M’s players, such as junior tight end Jalen Wydermyer and junior wide receiver Ainias Smith, had breakout performances, leaving both Aggies and Gamecocks around the nation in awe of their raw talent on the field.
Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer is so good...— Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) October 24, 2021
If Ainias Smith is the Swiss Army knife in Texas A&M's offense, he's a really sharp and scary one. Smith goes 95 yards on a punt rturn to put A&M up 7-0 early on South Carolina.— Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) October 23, 2021
Port Neches-Groves alum Blake Bost is in the game for Texas A&M! Great experience for the true freshman walk-on. #409Sports #GigEm pic.twitter.com/My2DFMgsUk— Ashly Elam (@AshlyElamSports) October 24, 2021
TEXAS A&M HOUSE CALLpic.twitter.com/mbyiyPDVxO— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 24, 2021
A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said he has enjoyed recent success, with many still holding onto hope that he will be the man to bring the Aggies their first national championship in nearly a century. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer, who is in his first year leading the Gamecocks, has seen the opposite trajectory.
Jimbo Fisher has done a good job steadying the ship at Texas A&M. I understand why LSU would want him considering the titanic they going on in Death Valley. Whoop— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 24, 2021
Shane Beamer talking to reporters now."Congratulations to Texas A&M. They've got a heck of a football team and we knew that coming in. Even more impressive in person...That's what a dominant SEC football team is supposed to look like."— Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) October 24, 2021
Watchers of Texas A&M vs South Carolina could've lived without the announcers: pic.twitter.com/04TFUjUR2h— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 24, 2021
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher will get bonus of at least $100,000 as Aggies become eligible for bowl game with win over South Carolina that makes their record 6-2.— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) October 24, 2021
Twitter will take a two-week break from its coverage of A&M football, as the Aggies have a bye week before hosting the No. 18 Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.