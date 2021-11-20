Football vs. Praire View

Running back freshman Daniels Amari runs over the touchdown line.

 Photo by Ishika Samant

With one week until their regular season finale, the Aggies put on a show.

No. 16 Texas A&M football dominated the Prairie View A&M Panthers, scoring 52 points and allowing many of the team’s younger back-ups a chance to gain crucial in-game experience. Saturday, Nov. 20 also marked the maroon and white’s Senior Day, as the oldest players on the roster were recognized before their final time playing at Kyle Field.

Here is how social media reacted to A&M’s final home matchup of the year:

In addition to the dominance seen by the team as a whole, many players had standout showings. Senior place-kicker Seth Small became A&M’s all-time leading scorer; sophomore defensive back Antonio Johnson forced a fumble, which resulted in a defensive touchdown for A&M; and multiple young players scored their first points as Aggies.

Even with the victory, many of A&M’s seniors and graduate students were left emotional after the game. They will have one more guaranteed matchup ⁠— a road game against LSU ⁠— as well as an eventual bowl game before hanging up their jerseys for good.

A&M’s dominance on the field led many to begin questioning why the Aggies would play in such a lopsided matchup one week before what might be one of the maroon and white’s most difficult games of the season. It should be noted, however, playing a non-conference matchup near the end of the season is typical and has already been done by most other Southeastern Conference programs this year.

In addition to the win on the field, A&M saw victory in another area: recruiting. Many A&M commits, as well as potential recruits, were present for A&M’s 52-3 victory. The numerous 5-star athletes present would potentially boost A&M to the No. 1 2022 recruiting class in the nation while moving the 2023 squad into the conversation as well.

After analyzing their performance against the Panthers, the Aggies will begin preparing for a trip to Death Valley in what could be Ed Orgeron’s final game with the Tigers.

