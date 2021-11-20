With one week until their regular season finale, the Aggies put on a show.
No. 16 Texas A&M football dominated the Prairie View A&M Panthers, scoring 52 points and allowing many of the team’s younger back-ups a chance to gain crucial in-game experience. Saturday, Nov. 20 also marked the maroon and white’s Senior Day, as the oldest players on the roster were recognized before their final time playing at Kyle Field.
Here is how social media reacted to A&M’s final home matchup of the year:
Prairie View A&M QB Jawon Pass has been sacked more times so far (four) than he has attempted passes (three) against Texas A&M.😬😬— Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) November 20, 2021
PUNT BLOCKAggies clicking in all three phases today— TexAgs (@TexAgs) November 20, 2021
Texas A&M leading Prairie View A&M 38-0 at halftime.Aggies have scored on all five drives today. 263-46 yardage advantage, no penalties, one defensive TD.— Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) November 20, 2021
In addition to the dominance seen by the team as a whole, many players had standout showings. Senior place-kicker Seth Small became A&M’s all-time leading scorer; sophomore defensive back Antonio Johnson forced a fumble, which resulted in a defensive touchdown for A&M; and multiple young players scored their first points as Aggies.
Seth Small breaks Texas A&M all-time scoring record #GigEm https://t.co/t0fCoV45uN pic.twitter.com/Z9fXJiHlZR— Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) November 20, 2021
OH. MY. @Antonio_Johns0n with the HIT STICK 🎮💻 SECN+ | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/5ScAu5F4dV— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 20, 2021
First career TD for @_NoLimitMari 💨💨💨💨#GigEm pic.twitter.com/iTovdBOqtT— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 20, 2021
Even with the victory, many of A&M’s seniors and graduate students were left emotional after the game. They will have one more guaranteed matchup — a road game against LSU — as well as an eventual bowl game before hanging up their jerseys for good.
Super senior Jayden Peevy (@JAYDENPEEVY) getting emotional walking off Kyle Field for the final time in his decorated #Aggie career. pic.twitter.com/qLypy1musg— Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) November 20, 2021
Today is the last home football game for Texas A&M head yell leader Memo Salinas, the first #Latino to serve as a yell leader in @TAMU’s rich history. pic.twitter.com/cFviarTBAQ— Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) November 20, 2021
One final “Saw ‘Em Off” at Kyle Field for @WakeEmUp9 pic.twitter.com/x4T6qY6qOM— Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) November 20, 2021
A&M’s dominance on the field led many to begin questioning why the Aggies would play in such a lopsided matchup one week before what might be one of the maroon and white’s most difficult games of the season. It should be noted, however, playing a non-conference matchup near the end of the season is typical and has already been done by most other Southeastern Conference programs this year.
Charleston Sou and Prairie View huh? SEC is a joke— Jake Olson (@JakeOlson61) November 20, 2021
Georgia 49, Charleston So. 0Texas A&M 38, PV A&M 0Ohio State 42, Michigan St. 0Miss St. 35, Tenn St. 0CFB teams gotta stop scheduling buy-games in late November.— Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) November 20, 2021
Not fair for teams to schedule soft games in week 11. Georgia, Texas A&M and Ohio St should be punished.— TJ Lang (@TJLang70) November 20, 2021
In addition to the win on the field, A&M saw victory in another area: recruiting. Many A&M commits, as well as potential recruits, were present for A&M’s 52-3 victory. The numerous 5-star athletes present would potentially boost A&M to the No. 1 2022 recruiting class in the nation while moving the 2023 squad into the conversation as well.
What do you think was said to 5-star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin (@K_Goodwin2022 ) that had him cracking up like this?#Aggies are making a strong push for one of the top offensive linemen in the state. pic.twitter.com/OiaoJvzQy8— Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) November 20, 2021
2023 Harker Heights OL Jaydon Chatman at Texas A&M todayhttps://t.co/PCP4GCCpaD https://t.co/9SNNBDQbsf— Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) November 20, 2021
Five-star LB Harold Perkins back at Texas A&M today. More here: https://t.co/dJbWXYGY5m via @247sports— Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) November 20, 2021
After analyzing their performance against the Panthers, the Aggies will begin preparing for a trip to Death Valley in what could be Ed Orgeron’s final game with the Tigers.
HIGHLIGHTS | A&M 52, Prairie View A&M 3#GigEm pic.twitter.com/DDbd8zhDrv— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 20, 2021
FINAL - Texas A&M #Aggies Crush Prairie View 52-3; Next is LSU, With Lots To Play For https://t.co/QbK9aDVxYS pic.twitter.com/tvgm45vrh4— fishsports (@fishsports) November 20, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.