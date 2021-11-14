Football vs. Ole Miss

Senior placekicker Seth Small kicked a 43-yard field goal for the Aggies in the fourth quarter, bringing the score to 13-15 in favor of Ole Miss, but cutting the lead by two points. 

 via @AggieFootball Twitter

In a crucial, must-win matchup, Texas A&M football dropped the ball.

The Aggies got out to a slow start against the Ole Miss Rebels, falling behind by 15 points before mounting a comeback after halftime. Multiple turnovers, along with inefficient third down and red zone conversions, spelled the end for A&M, falling 29-19.

Here is how social media reacted to A&M’s third Southeastern Conference loss of the year:

The inability to capitalize on big moments ultimately spelled the end for A&M. On the other end of the spectrum, Ole Miss executed multiple momentum-shifting plays, stifling A&M’s momentum.

But even in defeat, select members of the maroon and white squad still shined brightly, including sophomore running back Devon Achane and junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal.

A&M was not the only team which struggled, as many members of the SEC — both current and soon-to-be — fell short.

With two games left in the season, the Aggies have just one home matchup to get their season back on track before bowl season begins.

