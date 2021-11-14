In a crucial, must-win matchup, Texas A&M football dropped the ball.
The Aggies got out to a slow start against the Ole Miss Rebels, falling behind by 15 points before mounting a comeback after halftime. Multiple turnovers, along with inefficient third down and red zone conversions, spelled the end for A&M, falling 29-19.
Here is how social media reacted to A&M’s third Southeastern Conference loss of the year:
Has a national title contender ever been more unprepared for a November game than this Texas A&M team? Just a total no-show.— Zach Ewing (@zewing) November 14, 2021
The #SEC is no joke. The Aggies were 2-0 against the Alabama heavyweights this season and 0-2 against the Mississippi heavyweights, barring a miracle finish by the Aggies.— Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) November 14, 2021
The inability to capitalize on big moments ultimately spelled the end for A&M. On the other end of the spectrum, Ole Miss executed multiple momentum-shifting plays, stifling A&M’s momentum.
Nothing but pain for Aggies. pic.twitter.com/4IKpjf05sp— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 14, 2021
One troubling trend for the Texas A&M offense: red zone touchdown rate. Currently, the Aggies are last in the SEC in red zone touchdowns. They’re 3-for-11 in their last three games. https://t.co/27MOQXIMma pic.twitter.com/tKr1NGNvcZ— Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) November 14, 2021
AGGIES ARE PICKED OFF pic.twitter.com/KN36FjtGK4— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 14, 2021
But even in defeat, select members of the maroon and white squad still shined brightly, including sophomore running back Devon Achane and junior defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal.
DeMarvin Leal is a beast. Dude just strip-sacked Matt Corral for a big turnover on the first play of the second quarter. #OleMiss defense comes onto the field at the Aggies' 31.— Nick Suss (@nicksuss) November 14, 2021
Achane, off the chain. 📺 ESPN | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/FbxtRFnLuJ— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 14, 2021
Bro Achane is so fast 😂— Christian Kirk (@ckirk) November 14, 2021
A&M was not the only team which struggled, as many members of the SEC — both current and soon-to-be — fell short.
Sooners & Aggies fans do owe the Longhorns a thank you for taking the edge off of their own team failures pic.twitter.com/0q9pUXL4ph— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 14, 2021
#LSU loses to Arkansas in overtime to fall to 4-6 on the season. It's a game LSU handed away chances to win and gave away opportunities for points. It needs to beat ULM and Texas A&M to become bowl eligible.— Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) November 14, 2021
Per @ESPNStatsInfo there’s a chance Coastal Chaos could invade the SEC West and I am 100% here for it… pic.twitter.com/8X0BPTqaNh— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 14, 2021
With two games left in the season, the Aggies have just one home matchup to get their season back on track before bowl season begins.
Ags host Prairie View A&M at 11:00 a.m. CT on Nov. 20 in the final home game of the season👍 pic.twitter.com/DoJdOjGaC0— TexAgs (@TexAgs) October 26, 2021
