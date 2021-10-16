Football vs. Missouri

Junior wide receiver Ainias Smith and sophomore running back Devon Achane celebrating in the end zone after scoring a touchdown.

 via @AggieFootball on Twitter

Following the 2021 upset over the then-No. 1 University of Alabama at Kyle Field on Oct. 9, No. 21 Texas A&M kept up its momentum against unranked Missouri.

A&M never faltered, with the Aggies scoring a season-high of 21 points in the first quarter against their SEC foe. A&M’s offensive strengths were on full display. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns, while the Aggies’ ground unit rushed for a net total of 283 yards.

Here are some of the national reactions from the Aggies’ 35-14 victory over Mizzou:

A&M fans were given a show when it came to the maroon and white’s rushing game, with junior running back Isaiah Spiller and sophomore running back Devon Achane combining for a total of 292 rushing yards. Spiller also posted 168 rushing yards and one touchdown, while Achane rushed for two touchdowns and 124 yards.

Fans also offered praise to players other than those in the running corps, with Calzada and junior wide receiver Ainias Smith receiving their fair share of recognition. Smith received for 34 yards and two touchdowns, with his longest reception being good for 21 yards.

What viewers may not have noticed about the Aggies’ now-starting signal caller is that he now wears a brace on his left knee — the same knee he injured on a hard hit during the second to last drive in the Alabama upset.

Despite the victory in which the Aggies held the Tigers to 98 rushing yards, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said he still wants more from his Aggies.

