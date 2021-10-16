Following the 2021 upset over the then-No. 1 University of Alabama at Kyle Field on Oct. 9, No. 21 Texas A&M kept up its momentum against unranked Missouri.
A&M never faltered, with the Aggies scoring a season-high of 21 points in the first quarter against their SEC foe. A&M’s offensive strengths were on full display. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns, while the Aggies’ ground unit rushed for a net total of 283 yards.
Here are some of the national reactions from the Aggies’ 35-14 victory over Mizzou:
The Aggies got it done in Columbia! 👍 #BTHOmissouri pic.twitter.com/ZbanDy7tis— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) October 16, 2021
35-14 Aggies Final pic.twitter.com/6bkf2Z8GHE— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 16, 2021
GIG’EM 👍🏾🔥Great Team Win #WakeEmUp— Leon O’Neal Jr (@WakeEmUp9) October 16, 2021
5 straight road wins for @AggieFootball— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) October 16, 2021
Great performance on the road by the Aggies! Use this momentum and keep rolling! Gig’em!— Seth McKinney (@SethMcKinney) October 16, 2021
A&M fans were given a show when it came to the maroon and white’s rushing game, with junior running back Isaiah Spiller and sophomore running back Devon Achane combining for a total of 292 rushing yards. Spiller also posted 168 rushing yards and one touchdown, while Achane rushed for two touchdowns and 124 yards.
There’s not a better duo in the country than Spiller and Achane.— Cullen Gillaspia (@CGillaspia) October 16, 2021
This cut by Isaiah Spiller 🔥 @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/4YK1LTaONY— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 16, 2021
Dynamic duo ⚡️Spiller: 17 car, 145 yds, TDAchane: 16 car, 124 yds, 2 TD pic.twitter.com/eKvd4b7d6N— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 16, 2021
Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane combined for 292 rushing yards and three touchdowns to power the 21st-ranked Aggies to a 35-14 victory over Missouri. https://t.co/2EwXS7pa8x— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 16, 2021
Fans also offered praise to players other than those in the running corps, with Calzada and junior wide receiver Ainias Smith receiving their fair share of recognition. Smith received for 34 yards and two touchdowns, with his longest reception being good for 21 yards.
.@ainias_smith 🙌Back-to-back games with two receiving TD's for the junior. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Jv4NogLK6B— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 16, 2021
Zach Calzada's 21-yard completion to Ainias Smith on 3rd-and-17 was huge for Texas A&M.After keeping the drive alive, Aggies score six plays later to regain three-touchdown cushion, leading Mizzou 35-14 late in the third. Devon Achane finishes it off with four straight runs.— Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) October 16, 2021
Wide. Open.@ZachCalzada 🤝 @ainias_smith pic.twitter.com/1xre6ep8jC— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 16, 2021
Jimbo Fisher on Zach Calzada: "He still played really well. In the big drives of the game. Third-and-17. Is there still more he can do? Absolutely. He's still making plays, but he played a solid game. There is still more that he can do."— TexAgs (@TexAgs) October 16, 2021
I am not a Texas A&M fan but as a Zach that is also of Cuban decent I am a fan of Zach Calzada.— Zach Nuñez (@ZachNunezTV) October 16, 2021
What viewers may not have noticed about the Aggies’ now-starting signal caller is that he now wears a brace on his left knee — the same knee he injured on a hard hit during the second to last drive in the Alabama upset.
Just noticed that Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada has a brace on his left knee, the knee he took a hit on late in the Alabama win. He was not wearing the brace last week.— 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) October 16, 2021
Despite the victory in which the Aggies held the Tigers to 98 rushing yards, A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said he still wants more from his Aggies.
Jimbo Fisher: "I was disappointed because I thought we could've knocked them out right before half and had an opportunity to."— TexAgs (@TexAgs) October 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.