Football vs Auburn National Reaction

 Photo by Ishika Samant

In its fourth consecutive win of the 2021 season, No. 13 Texas A&M football continued to build its momentum. 

A&M defeated the No. 12 Auburn Tigers, 20-3. The Aggies logged four sacks against the Auburn squad, tying with No. 1 Georgia for season high sacks recorded against the Tigers. Additionally, one A&M special teams player broke a program record in field goals. 

Kyle Field in College Station was certainly rocking.

The 12th Man beat the season-high attendance number set at the 2021 Alabama upset, with 109,835 in attendance. The 20-3 A&M victory marked the second-largest crowd in history at Kyle Field. 

Senior place-kicker Seth Small set A&M’s all-time program record on field goals, formerly held by Randy Bullock. 

Small set the new record in the first quarter, kicking a 21-yard field goal and notching the first points scored in the game. 

The game marked redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada’s first start in a game where he didn’t throw an interception. Calzada also logged 192 passing yards and 15 completions on 29 attempts, highlighted by a 49-yard pass to junior wide receiver Caleb Chapman late in the third quarter. 

Texas A&M now moved to a 7-2 overall record and a 4-2 Southeastern Conference resume. With this, many fans have begun to speculate where the Aggies will end up following the conclusion of the regular season. 

But first, A&M must play No. 15 Ole Miss on Nov. 13. 

