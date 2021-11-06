In its fourth consecutive win of the 2021 season, No. 13 Texas A&M football continued to build its momentum.
A&M defeated the No. 12 Auburn Tigers, 20-3. The Aggies logged four sacks against the Auburn squad, tying with No. 1 Georgia for season high sacks recorded against the Tigers. Additionally, one A&M special teams player broke a program record in field goals.
Here’s how notable accounts across Twitter reacted:
Kyle Field in College Station was certainly rocking.
The 12th Man beat the season-high attendance number set at the 2021 Alabama upset, with 109,835 in attendance. The 20-3 A&M victory marked the second-largest crowd in history at Kyle Field.
109,835.The second largest crowd in Aggie history. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/r5UeSQZ7KK— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 6, 2021
2021 @AggieFootball is just the 5th team in the last 14 seasons to beat Alabama & Auburn in the same season...LSU-2019 & 2011Ole Miss- 2015A&M- 2012— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) November 6, 2021
Jayden Peevy: "It was an amazing feel. Kyle Field was lit today."— TexAgs (@TexAgs) November 6, 2021
Senior place-kicker Seth Small set A&M’s all-time program record on field goals, formerly held by Randy Bullock.
Small set the new record in the first quarter, kicking a 21-yard field goal and notching the first points scored in the game.
𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙 𝙨𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧.Seth Small is now the all-time leader in field goals made at Texas A&M. #GigEM pic.twitter.com/q6URuDZPxz— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 6, 2021
My good @AggieFootball friend Seth Small said that I am the goodest girl you'll ever meet!!! 😭 https://t.co/1Uz991oSA5— Reveille X (@reveille) November 6, 2021
The game marked redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada’s first start in a game where he didn’t throw an interception. Calzada also logged 192 passing yards and 15 completions on 29 attempts, highlighted by a 49-yard pass to junior wide receiver Caleb Chapman late in the third quarter.
Zach Calzada with a DIME 🎯(via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/8gordMRitt— FanSided (@FanSided) November 6, 2021
Say what you want about @ZachCalzada, but that’s one of the toughest guys I’ve ever seen play— Jake Hubenak (@hubenak_j) November 6, 2021
Zach Calzada may be the toughest QB in the country. Missed two plays after being unable to move his arm vs Auburn— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 6, 2021
Zach Calzada with the biggest play of the game: A 49-yard bomb to Caleb Chapman to get into Auburn territory.— Tom Green (@Tomas_Verde) November 6, 2021
Texas A&M now moved to a 7-2 overall record and a 4-2 Southeastern Conference resume. With this, many fans have begun to speculate where the Aggies will end up following the conclusion of the regular season.
But first, A&M must play No. 15 Ole Miss on Nov. 13.
OXFORD ... YOU'RE UP NEXT! See you Saturday for @AggieFootball vs. @OleMissFB! pic.twitter.com/BtImXga12f— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2021
