For the first time in history, Texas A&M beat the University of Alabama in front of the 12th Man at Kyle Field.
This game was one for the record books. It was the first time one of Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s former assistants defeated him, with A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher breaking Saban’s previous 24-0 record against his previous co-workers. Additionally, on Oct. 9 the Aggies sold out Kyle Field; the 106,815 people in attendance made it the second most attended game ever in College Station.
Here are some of the national reactions from the Aggies’ 41-38 upset over Alabama:
Texas A&M shakes up the college football world 😱 The longest win streak in the country is OVER ‼️ pic.twitter.com/3bCGAAQp0z— ESPN (@espn) October 10, 2021
Respect to Texas A&M.Hell of an effort. Aggressive defensively. Remember Jimbo’s comment back during the summer. He and his players backed it up.— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) October 10, 2021
Jimbo Fisher & Texas A&M broke the streak!Nick Saban was 24-0 vs former assistants heading into tonight. pic.twitter.com/9LXWyKGTPv— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 10, 2021
DOWN. GOES. BAMA.Texas A&M takes down No. 1 as the Crimson Tide suffer their first loss to an unranked team since 2007 🚨 (via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/qlSZl6oLYR— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 10, 2021
Alabama is trailing for the first time in a football game since last October. Texas A&M 3, Alabama 0.— Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) October 10, 2021
A&M fans offered praise to multiple players, including junior tight end Jalen Wydermyer, junior safety Demani Richardson, sophomore running back Devon Achane and senior placekicker Seth Small.
JALEN WYDERMYER HOUSE CALL 🚀AGGIES BACK ON TOP 😤 pic.twitter.com/Y20l7XzvTN— 247Sports (@247Sports) October 10, 2021
Wow. Alabama with 3rd-and-goal from the 1 and Demani Richardson with an interception in the endzone. This is a different Texas A&M team this week— Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) October 10, 2021
Good night, drive safe. pic.twitter.com/S1ZfiBrpoe— Katy Football (@Katyfootball) October 10, 2021
Of all the players in the contest, Achane received the most support on social media as a result of his 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
DEVON ACHANE IS THE FASTEST PLAYER ON THE FIELD 💨💨💨#CFB pic.twitter.com/IOSXCA5yjz— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 10, 2021
Devon Achane takes the kickoff 96 yards to the house! Aggies back up by 14 over the Crimson Tide, 31-17— ESPN 97.5 Houston (@espn975) October 10, 2021
I want Devon Achane to race a train— Aaron West (@oeste) October 10, 2021
Jimbo Fisher: "Achane was off the chain."Agreed, Coach.— TexAgs (@TexAgs) October 10, 2021
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Zach Calzada found his groove and also finally received his share of support, boasting an impressive 21 completions from 31 attempted passes and throwing for three touchdowns. The signal caller is now one of only two A&M quarterbacks who have rolled the Tide, the other being Heisman winner Johnny Manziel.
@ZachCalzada TELL THEM MFs KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY!!! Proud of you fam! ITS UP!— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) October 10, 2021
DOWN GOES BAMA! @ZachCalzada you’re a warrior and an absolutely legend . GIG EM— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) October 10, 2021
Two @AggieFootball QBs that beat Bama 👍@JManziel2 🤝 @ZachCalzada pic.twitter.com/MfuBhmrXhM— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 10, 2021
Zach Calzada, you guys. 21-of-31285 yards3 TDs pic.twitter.com/5G7XcSWlPC— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 10, 2021
Moving forward, NCAA polls and playoff conversations will certainly be shaken up. In 2021, A&M was placed in the Orange Bowl following its only loss of the season being to then-No. 1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s only loss of the current season so far is to the maroon and white.
Whether Alabama will suffer the same fate as the Aggies did in 2021 is to be determined during post regular season play.
Remember, Texas A&M is unranked and only 3-2, so if Alabama loses, you all have to talk about how this loss eliminates it from the playoff conversation like you would every other team in the same situation.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) October 10, 2021
