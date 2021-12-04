History was made by the Aggies in the Wooo Pig Classic.
Texas A&M Track and Field’s first indoor meet of its 2021-22 season in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday, Dec. 3 resulted in nine records being broken. One of the meet’s top performers was sophomore Brandon Miller. Miller set an under-20 600 meter world record with a time of 1:15.49 — the second fastest in A&M history.
A&M coach Pat Henry said he was impressed with Miller’s historic performance.
“Brandon Miller had a tremendous day,” Henry told 12thman.com. “Very seldom does something like that happen. He's just a great young athlete, and doing it as a sophomore.”
Sophomore Laila Owens set another A&M record in her victory in the 300 meter event with a time of 37.06. The time also put Owens at ninth in the all-time collegiate performers list. Junior Charokee Young and senior Jania Martin rounded out the podium, leading to an all-maroon-and-white showing in the women’s 300m.
Freshman Bailey Goggans’ 2:50.10 time in the 1,000 meter placed her fourth all-time in A&M school history. The performance marked an impressive start to Goggans’ A&M career. On the men’s side, sophomore Caden Norris finished 11th all-time on the collegiate performers list with a 1,000 meter time of 2:25.91.
Another impressive showing from an A&M freshman came from Heather Abadie. Her 13-5.25/4.10m performance in Pole Vault placed her third in the event and sixth all-time in A&M school history.
The Aggies totaled seven individual winners and one relay win in the meet.
Henry said he was proud of the way A&M kicked off its 2021 indoor campaign with a limited team.
“It was an abbreviated group that we traveled with today,” Henry said. “The ones we took did some really great things. Overall, I was pleased.”
Up next for the Aggies is the High School Classic at Gilliam Indoor Stadium in College Station from Friday, Jan. 7 to Saturday, Jan. 8.
