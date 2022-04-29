On Saturday, April 30, Texas A&M defensive lineman Micheal Clemons, Class of 2019, was drafted to the New York Jets as the 117th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Clemons started in 25 of his 39 games, registering 93 tackles and 12.5 sacks. After suffering an injury that cut his 2020 season short at just five games, he bounced back with a career-high 32 tackles and seven sacks in 2021. That season, he also got his first career forced fumble, fumble recovery and defensive touchdown. Clemons was given the Defensive MVP Award, Defensive Leadership Award and Top Conditioned Athlete Award at the annual team banquet
Coming out of Sachse High School, Clemons was not highly recruited and opted to jumpstart his career at Cisco College. After a strong season, he was rated a 4-star transfer by 247Sports and signed with A&M.
Clemons will head to the Jets after being drafted early in the fourth round, the third-highest selection of any Aggie in the 2022 NFL Draft. He will join former teammate punter Braden Mann.
