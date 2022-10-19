Texas A&M men’s tennis competed in both the duos and singles draws of the ITA Texas Regional Tournament between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18, and junior Pierce Rollins was the last player standing for A&M, falling in the finals of the singles tournament.
Rollins faced three ranked opponents as he surged through the singles bracket all the way into the finals, but after facing Baylor’s No. 100-ranked senior Finn Bass, lost by a margin of 6-2, 6-2. His performance allowed him to qualify for the ITA National Fall Championship in San Diego on Nov. 2.
“We are very proud of Pierce [Rollins’] performance throughout this week,” coach Steve Denton said. “He played some great tennis and will carry that with him to the ITA Fall Championship.”
The Aggies had strong performances from other players as well. Outside of Rollins, two singles players reached the quarterfinals of the singles tournament and two double teams
reached the quarterfinals of the doubles tournament.
“We played some tough matches and responded well,” Denton said following the Round of 16 matches. “We have three of the eight remaining singles players and a couple of doubles teams.”
Senior Noah Schachter and junior Kenner Taylor were the other Aggies who reached the regional quarterfinals in singles play. Schachter took down a pair of players from Rice before beating sophomore teammate JC Roddick in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals. Schachter’s run also came to an end at the hands of Bass, who also knocked off A&M sophomore Stefan Storch in the Round of 16. Taylor earned two 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 wins to advance to the quarterfinals before falling to TCU freshman Sebastian Gorzny.
In doubles play, the teams to reach the quarterfinals were Storch and junior Matthis Ross who lost 8-3 to a Baylor duo. As well, Schachter and senior Trey Hildebrand fell in the quarterfinals to a duo from UTSA.
