Texas A&M Men’s Club Rugby Maroon Side won all four matches at the First Red River Rugby Conference 7’s tournament of the season in Austin.
Playing against the University of North Texas, the University of Texas, Baylor University and Texas Tech University, the Aggies outscored each opponent Saturday, Sept. 17, by a collective score of 122-7, allowing only one try in one of the matches. Ten players scored over the day-long event across the four matches.
Starting off against the University of North Texas at 10 a.m., the Maroon Side dominated with a 29-7 win. Senior Hayden Martin led all scorers with two tries, while seniors Jason Tidwell and Ryan McCauley each had one try. Tidwell also had one conversion, as did senior Hunter Davis and freshman Marc Arsham.
The club then took on the University of Texas at 11 a.m. and won 24-0. McCauley led with two tries, while junior Oren Levy and freshman Kaden Vohnout each had one try. Arsham had the only 2-point conversions of the game.
In the third game of the day against Baylor University, the team dominated 38-0 with six players each scoring a try. Sophomore Drew Snyder had two tries and junior William Hofstetter, senior Preston Patterson and Martin, Tidwell and Vohnnout each all had one try. Tidwell led conversions with three, while Arsham had one on the game.
Maroon Side won the final match of the day 31-0 against Texas Tech University. Sophomore Diarmuid Rowe led the scoring with two tries paired with Tidwell, junior Justin Orlando and Vohnouts’ one try. Tidwell had the only conversions with three.
Men’s Rugby Club Maroon Side will be back in action Oct. 1 in the second Red River Rugby Conference 7’s Tournament. For more information, visit aggierugby.com.
Hunter Mitchell is a sports management junior and contributed this piece from the course Journalism 359: Reporting Sports to The Battalion.
