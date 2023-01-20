The Texas A&M men’s basketball team looks to stay undefeated in conference play as it takes on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The Wildcats hold a 10-4 lead in the all-time series against the Aggies, as this marks the first trip to Rupp Arena for fourth-year coach Buzz Williams. The last victory over Kentucky was on Feb. 10, 2018 — the same year the team made the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
The Aggies come into this matchup holding a 13-5 record, highlighted by a 5-0 record against SEC opponents. A&M’s most recent victory came against the Florida Gators, when the Aggies held off Florida’s revitalized offense to take its seventh straight win on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Despite continued struggles on offense, junior forward Julius Marble has paved the way for A&M’s success in the SEC. Prior to conference play, the Dallas native averaged 7.7 points and 18.6 minutes a game as he continued to grow accustomed to Williams’ playing style. However, Marble now leads the team with 15.6 points during SEC play and is the only Aggie to score in double digits throughout the five matchups.
As for the root of his newfound success, it all comes down to focusing on his craft, Marble said.
“I don’t think I’ve done anything differently overall,” Marble said. “I probably focused a little bit more on certain things I need to do better. Just making sure I contribute one percent better and get better each day. I think that’s what’s been attributing to my success as of late.”
Coming into the program as transfers, Marble, alongside graduate guard Dennis Dexter, needed time to adjust to the style of play in Aggieland. However, they’ve been able to take the challenge in stride and improve immensely, Williams said.
“Ju [Julius Marble] or Dex [Dexter Dennis] are probably the most improved since the beginning of the season,” Williams said during his Monday show. “We knew that we needed them to be good. We knew that we recruited them to have an impact right away. The improvement isn’t because they couldn’t play, it’s because now they know how we want them to play, and they are now meeting those expectations.”
In addition to the improvement on offense, A&M’s defense has gotten the job done throughout the past two matchups as it held South Carolina and Florida to a combined 30 points during the first half.
As the seventh-ranked team in the SEC, Kentucky comes into Saturday’s matchup with a 12-6 overall and 3-3 conference record. After back-to-back wins against Tennessee and Georgia, a win over the No. 2 team in the conference would bolster the Wildcats as they continue moving forward on the season.
The game will take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. inside Rupp Arena and will be televised on ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.