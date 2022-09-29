Aggie men’s golf will compete in the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., after clinching the 3-2 match play win over No. 13 Auburn at the SEC Match Play. The 54-hole, stroke play tournament will take place Oct. 3-5 and will feature 11 teams.
After taking home first place in the Badger Invitational, the No. 17 Aggies climbed up the rankings to No. 6 after the SEC Match Play Championship. The maroon and white are the highest ranked of all teams competing.
The event will be played at Blessings Golf Club and will include the University of Arkansas; the University of California, Berkeley; Clemson University; the University of Kansas; the University of Louisville; the University of Mississippi; Mississippi State University; the University of Central Florida; the University of California, Los Angeles; and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. None of the other teams are ranked in the top 10.
The course at Blessings Golf Club, originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., is a dramatic course that includes 18 holes spanning an area of 7,900 yards. Located in Johnson, Ark, the front and back nine of the course run through two different landforms — a floodplain and a plateau. The plateau, which rises 65 feet over the floodplain, is divided by several ravines. Each hole of this course has its own unique and intense characteristics, making it the superior place, even for championship golfers, for players to push their skills to the limit.
The Blessings Collegiate Invitational can be watched on the Golf Channel all three days of the tournament. On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, tune in from 3:30-6:30 p.m. to watch the Aggie men’s and women’s golf team.
For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men's golf, follow @AggieMensGolf on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Parker Hurley is a journalism junior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
