After winning the season opener, the Texas A&M men’s golf team will travel to Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday to compete in the SEC Match Play Championship.
The Aggies will compete Sept. 25-27 in the SEC fall preview on the 7,228-yard, par-71 Old Overton Club course designed by professional golfer Jerry Pate and Tom Fazio. It is currently rated in the top-five private clubs in Alabama, according to OldOvertonClub.com.
The first day of the event will consist of 36 holes of stroke play followed by 18 holes of stroke play the second day. On the final day of the competition, the teams will match play based on their respective finish in the bracket for stroke play.
The No. 17 A&M men’s golf team heads into the tournament after notching a first-place, 20-under-par finish at the Badger Invitational, defeating runner-up Wisconsin by 11 strokes.
Senior William Paysse led the team receiving co-medalist honors, his second career win shooting 9-under-par 135. Paysse sank a clutch 12-foot birdie putt on No. 18, securing the tie for first.
Other standouts for the Aggies at the Badger Invitational include sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan, who tied for seventh at 5-under par, sophomore Michael Heidelbaugh, tied for 12th at 4-under par, and junior Daniel Rodrigues, tied for 16th at 2-under par.
The rest of the team rose to the occasion last week after fifth-year senior Sam Bennett, the 122nd U.S. Amateur Champion, struggled to tie for 34th at the tournament at 1-over par.
It is unusual to see Bennett not perform well, but the rest of the team knew they had to step up and take care of business, Brian Kortan, coach for A&M men’s golf, told 12thMan.com
A&M men’s golf is looking for more wins this season with a deep roster and competitive team, Kortan told 12thMan.com
Emily Denton is an agriculture communications and journalism senior and contributed this piece from the course JOUR 359, Reporting Sports, to The Battalion.
