Announced on Sunday, Dec. 12, the men’s basketball match between Tulane and Texas A&M scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 14 has been canceled.
The cancellation of the matchup was caused by multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the Tulane program.This is the first cancellation of the 2021-22 season for A&M, with the team now four games away from beginning SEC play.
A make-up game has not yet been determined, and the 7-2 Aggies will return to play on Saturday, Dec. 18 when they take on Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
